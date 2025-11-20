Booker’s all-around performance leads No. 4 Texas to a 95-56 win against James Madison

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Booker scored 18 points, Jordan Lee had 16, and No. 4 Texas beat James Madison 95-56 on Wednesday night for its 29th straight win at home.

Booker, an All-American junior, also made six of the Longhorns’ 21 steals. Lee also had a big game in a 93-62 win at James Madison last season, making six 3-point baskets without missing while scoring 20.

Rori Harmon had 11 points and 12 assists — to one turnover — and five steals for Texas (5-0). The senior point guard needs 14 assists to surpass the school record of 776 set by Kamie Ethridge in 1986. Texas assisted on 29 of 39 baskets.

Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, as Texas dominated inside with a 50-26 advantage in the paint. Cunningham led Texas with eight rebounds.

Peyton McDaniel, the Sun Belt Conference player of the year last season, led James Madison with 20 points but didn’t heat up until the fourth quarter, when she scored 13.

The Dukes (3-3) shot just 33% from the field while committing 29 turnovers, which the Longhorns turned into 31 points.

James Madison, the Sun Belt regular-season champions in 2024-25, is picked to repeat by the league’s coaches.

But the Dukes were overmatched from the start against the Longhorns’ defensive pressure. James Madison had 13 turnovers to 12 shot attempts in the first quarter, and Texas had a 25-9 lead by the end of the period.

Up Next

James Madison hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Texas faces No. 3 UCLA on Nov. 26 at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.