Brooklyn Meyer has double-double, No. 25 South Dakota State women reach Summit final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brooklyn Meyer had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Haleigh Timmer also had a double-double and No. 25 South Dakota State advanced to the Summit League championship game for the 14th time in 17 seasons with an 83-55 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Paige Meyer had 17 points for the Jackrabbits (29-3), the two-time defending champions who entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the fifth-straight season. Timmer had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Mesa Byom added 11 points.

South Dakota State, seeking it’s 12th title since becoming eligible in 2009, faces the winner of Kansas City-Oral Roberts in Sunday’s championship The Jackrabbits are 40-5 all-time in the tourney, went undefeated in league for the third year in a row and have an 18-game winning streak since losing to now No. 1 Texas.

South Dakota State held the fighting Hawks to 29% shooting and had a 52-26 rebounding edge, 18-5 on the offensive glass. That lead to a 42-12 advantage in points in the paint and 22-4 on second-chance points.

Kiera Pemberton had 23 points for fifth-seeded North Dakota (12-19).

The only tie was at 6 then Timmer scored the next seven points for the Jackrabbits, igniting a 12-3 run. Despite missing all seven 3-pointers and going 5 of 20 from the field in the second quarter, SDSU upped its lead to 34-21 at the half.

Brooklyn Meyer had a pair of three-point plays and eight points and Paige Meyer had a pair of 3-pointers in a 16-3 run in the third quarter, with the second 3 just before the midpoint making it 53-28.