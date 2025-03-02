How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue: Streaming info, tournament implications for Big Ten women’s basketball game

A spot in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is up for grabs when Purdue hosts in-state rival Indiana Sunday at Mackey Arena. The game, which is the regular-season finale for both teams, tips off at 2 p.m. EST on Peacock with Jenny Cavnar and Aja Ellison on the call.

Keep reading to find out how to live stream the game and follow college basketball on NBC, USA Network and Peacock all March long.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Implications

If Purdue beats Indiana, they will clinch a spot in the 15-team tournament. After beating Penn State Thursday, Purdue improved to 3-14 in the Big Ten this season, good for 15th in the conference, ahead of Northwestern, Rutgers and Penn State.

The Big Ten women’s basketball standings are pictured.

If Purdue loses to Indiana, the Boilermakers can still make the tournament, but only if Rutgers loses to Penn State Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights own the direct tiebreaker with the Boilermakers, and will jump into 15th with a win and a Purdue loss.

Purdue owns the direct tiebreaker over Northwestern and is two games ahead of Penn State, meaning neither team can make the tournament over the Boilermakers.

While the stakes are not as high for Indiana, they still have a lot to play for Sunday.

A loss to Purdue likely forces Indiana to play on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament, meaning it would take five wins in five days to be the last team standing.

If Wisconsin beats Iowa and Northwestern beats Nebraska Sunday, Indiana would still receive a first-round bye with a loss. But an easier path towards a bye is simply beating the Boilermakers to finish top-nine in the conference.

Indiana Storylines

Indiana has dropped two consecutive games and four of their last six, including a tough 74-60 loss to No. 19 Maryland Thursday night.

Junior guards Yarden Garzon (18 points, five rebounds) and Shay Ciezki (15 points, two rebounds) played well for the Hoosiers in the loss.

Two Indiana school records will likely be broken Sunday afternoon.

Garzon needs just two 3-pointers to become the program’s all-time leader in 3s made. Her 205 triples are one shy of tying guard Kris McGrade, who made 206 for Indiana from 1991 until 1994.

Graduate student guard Chloe Moore-McNeil will become the program’s leader in games played. She has played in 148 career games for the Hoosiers prior to Sunday, tied with guard Grace Berger (2018-23) for the program record.

Purdue Storylines

Purdue kept their postseason hopes alive with a 92-85 win over Penn State Thursday night. Sophomore guard Rashunda Jones scored a career-high 32 points in the victory and sophomore guard Sophie Swanson added a career-high 29.

They are the ninth duo in the past 21 seasons and first since December 2022 to score 29 points each in a Big Ten game. They are the second duo in Purdue history and first since 2004 to achieve this feat, and they are the first Big Ten underclassmen to accomplish this since January 2016.

Sunday marks Senior Day for Purdue. Seniors Jayla Smith, Destini Lombard, Mahri Petree, Ella Collier and Reagan Bass will be honored at Mackey Arena in a postgame ceremony.

Rivalry History

Indiana has won their previous 12 games against Purdue, including a 78-56 victory in Bloomington Feb. 15. Graduate student guard Sydney Parrish scored 19 points in the win, while Garzon added 18 and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 55-43 and are 26-16 against the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena. But Purdue’s last victory against Indiana came in January 2019, over six years ago.

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue

When: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 2 p.m. EST

2 p.m. EST Live Stream: Peacock

