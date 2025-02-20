How to watch No. 8 Ohio State vs Indiana: Live stream, preview for tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball game

No. 8 Ohio State faces Indiana in tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball match up on Peacock. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Buckeyes have won the last two contests against the Hoosiers, including a victory in 2023.

Coverage for tonight’s Ohio State vs Indiana game begins at 6:30 PM ET with Big College Countdown. See below to find out how to watch the game, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Ohio State (22-3) is coming off a pair of back-to-back overtime victories against Minnesota (Feb. 13), and most recently against the Hawkeyes on Monday night. Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge led the way with a game-high 29 points, while junior forward Cotie McMahon finished with 25 points for the second straight game and grabbed 8 rebounds to surpass 500 career boards.

While the Buckeyes secured the win, they have faced struggles in the fourth quarter. In the last four games, Ohio State has been outscored by a total of 33 points.

“We have such great stretches and such great highs. But we don’t sustain that for long enough to put teams away,” said head coach Kevin McGuff after the game. "...I don’t think we would’ve won without the minutes we got from Kennedy (Cambridge) off the bench.”

Ohio State currently ranks third in the Big Ten standings with four games left on their regular season schedule.

Indiana (16-9) is coming off a dominant 78-56 win over Purdue last Saturday, with three Hoosiers finishing in double figures. Graduate guard Sydney Parrish finished with 19 points, while junior guards Yarden Garzon and Shay Ciezki scored 18 and 16 points, respectively.

With four regular-season games remaining, the Hoosiers currently sit eighth in the Big Ten standings.

How to watch Ohio State vs Indiana:

When: Tonight, Thursday, February 20

Tonight, Thursday, February 20 Where: Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana Time: Coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET

Coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

