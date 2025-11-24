No. 3 UCLA women dominate Southern 88-37 as season-opening win streak reaches 6 games

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12
NCAA Basketball: Bryant at Connecticut
Silas Demary’s triple-double powers No. 3 UConn Huskies past Bryant 72-49
Brock Purdy
Panthers vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_ramsdefense_251123.jpg
Rams executed ‘outstanding’ game plans vs. Bucs
nbc_snf_tblarhl_251123.jpg
Highlights: Rams dominate Buccaneers
nbc_snf_staffordverseint_251123.jpg
Stafford: ‘Takes everybody’ to win so dominantly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12
NCAA Basketball: Bryant at Connecticut
Silas Demary’s triple-double powers No. 3 UConn Huskies past Bryant 72-49
Brock Purdy
Panthers vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_ramsdefense_251123.jpg
Rams executed ‘outstanding’ game plans vs. Bucs
nbc_snf_tblarhl_251123.jpg
Highlights: Rams dominate Buccaneers
nbc_snf_staffordverseint_251123.jpg
Stafford: ‘Takes everybody’ to win so dominantly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 3 UCLA women dominate Southern 88-37 as season-opening win streak reaches 6 games

  
Published November 23, 2025 11:44 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 3 UCLA routed Southern 88-37 on Sunday.

The Bruins (6-0) tuned up for their second trip to Las Vegas in two weeks. They swept ranked North Carolina and South Florida in the WBCA Challenge last time. This week, they’ll face No. 4 Texas and play either No. 2 South Carolina or Duke in their other game.

Kiki Rice added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Lauren Betts had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and six rebounds and Lena Bilic hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

DeMya Porter scored eight points to lead Southern (1-4) in its second visit to Pauley Pavilion this year. The Jaguars lost to the Bruins by 38 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, with UCLA advancing to the Final Four.

The Bruins led 49-9 at halftime after shutting out the Jaguars 27-0 in the second quarter. It was UCLA’s first scoreless quarter since Dec. 5, 2021, against San Jose State. Their defense forced the Jaguars into missing all of their 13 shots while committing five turnovers and grabbing just four rebounds.

In one sequence, Betts blocked a shot, Gabriela Jaquez stole the ball and Dugalic hit a 3-pointer, one of the four that she and Bilic combined to make in the second.

UCLA outscored Southern 39-0 starting at the end of the first and ending early in the third. That’s when Jaylia Reed stopped the drought with a 3-pointer — her team’s second of the game.

Southern managed 12 points in the third, when Dugalic scored UCLA’s final seven points for a 72-21 lead going into the fourth. The teams each scored 16 points in the fourth, when the Bruins’ lead reached 57 points.

Up Next

Southern: Visits Washington on Tuesday night in the middle game of its Western swing.

UCLA: Plays No. 4 Texas on Wednesday at the Players Era Women’s Championship in Las Vegas.