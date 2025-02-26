 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Bichette
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Bichette
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Anthony Volpe

  
Published February 25, 2025 07:28 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Anthony VolpeNYY - SS
Bats: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $10 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: SS:160Mixed 2026: $12 | 2027: $13
Outlook: It was not quite the sophomore season from Volpe that the Yankees were hoping for. The 23-year-old altered his pull-heavy, power approach from 2023 which allowed him to cut his strikeout rate significantly and make more contact overall. However, he also gave up most of his power to do that. His barrel rate fell to 3.1% and his average exit velocity was just 87 mph, which is under the 30th percentile in baseball. His all-fields, groundball approach should have led to a batting average boost, but he still hit just .243 and the Yankees moved him out of the leadoff spot. Considering Volpe never hit for high averages in the minors, we may be looking at a .250 hitter with 15+ home run power who will hit at the bottom of the lineup. That makes him more of a middle infielder option because he will still play every day and offers 30-steal upside.
volpe.jpg

