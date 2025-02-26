2025 Fantasy Preview: Anthony Volpe

Outlook: It was not quite the sophomore season from Volpe that the Yankees were hoping for. The 23-year-old altered his pull-heavy, power approach from 2023 which allowed him to cut his strikeout rate significantly and make more contact overall. However, he also gave up most of his power to do that. His barrel rate fell to 3.1% and his average exit velocity was just 87 mph, which is under the 30th percentile in baseball. His all-fields, groundball approach should have led to a batting average boost, but he still hit just .243 and the Yankees moved him out of the leadoff spot. Considering Volpe never hit for high averages in the minors, we may be looking at a .250 hitter with 15+ home run power who will hit at the bottom of the lineup. That makes him more of a middle infielder option because he will still play every day and offers 30-steal upside.