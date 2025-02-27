2025 Fantasy Preview: Brenton Doyle

Outlook: Doyle had a breakout season in 2024 thanks to some noticeable approach changes. The 26-year-old was a little less aggressive, chasing less out of the zone and swinging less overall. That led to fewer swinging strikes and a 10% decrease in strikeout rate. He also tried to pull the ball less which led to a 6% improvement in contact rate and a nearly 8% gain in zone contact. Considering he also hits the ball hard with a 9.5% barrel rate, the improved approach led to significant jumps in batting average and home runs. Given Doyle’s elite home park, there’s every reason to believe he can put together another 20/30 season with a .240-.250 average while leading off for the Rockies. The team context isn’t great, but Doyle should be useful for fantasy managers in 2025.