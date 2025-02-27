 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

2025 Fantasy Preview: Brenton Doyle

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:18 PM
Brenton DoyleCOL - OF
Bats: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $17 | NL 5x5: $19
2024: CF:146Mixed 2026: $12 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Doyle had a breakout season in 2024 thanks to some noticeable approach changes. The 26-year-old was a little less aggressive, chasing less out of the zone and swinging less overall. That led to fewer swinging strikes and a 10% decrease in strikeout rate. He also tried to pull the ball less which led to a 6% improvement in contact rate and a nearly 8% gain in zone contact. Considering he also hits the ball hard with a 9.5% barrel rate, the improved approach led to significant jumps in batting average and home runs. Given Doyle’s elite home park, there’s every reason to believe he can put together another 20/30 season with a .240-.250 average while leading off for the Rockies. The team context isn’t great, but Doyle should be useful for fantasy managers in 2025.
