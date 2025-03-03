2025 Fantasy Preview: Cal Raleigh

Outlook: “The Big Dumper” remains a surefire top-six fantasy backstop after launching at least 27 round-trippers in three consecutive seasons since taking over as Seattle’s primary catcher. Raleigh is going to mash 25-30 homers and strike out roughly 30 percent of the time, which puts a clear damper on his batting average ceiling in the .230 range until further notice. However, his constant presence as Seattle’s middle-of-the-order mainstay makes him one of the premier run-producing sluggers at a position group that lacks a ton of consistent performers in that department, even with a plethora of exciting top prospects on the verge of breaking into the majors. He’s even managed to chip in a handful of stolen bases as well, just for good measure.