 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Cal Raleigh

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:09 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Cal RaleighSEA - C
Bats: BAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $4 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: C:135Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $2
Outlook: “The Big Dumper” remains a surefire top-six fantasy backstop after launching at least 27 round-trippers in three consecutive seasons since taking over as Seattle’s primary catcher. Raleigh is going to mash 25-30 homers and strike out roughly 30 percent of the time, which puts a clear damper on his batting average ceiling in the .230 range until further notice. However, his constant presence as Seattle’s middle-of-the-order mainstay makes him one of the premier run-producing sluggers at a position group that lacks a ton of consistent performers in that department, even with a plethora of exciting top prospects on the verge of breaking into the majors. He’s even managed to chip in a handful of stolen bases as well, just for good measure.
CalRaleigh.jpeg

Mentions
Raleigh_Cal.jpg Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Primary Logo Seattle Mariners