2025 Fantasy Preview: Evan Carter

Outlook: Carter’s on-field performance last year was adversely impacted by a lingering ongoing back issue that wound up shutting him down for good by the end of May. Offseason reports concerning his recovery and rehabilitation have been extremely encouraging, which sets the table for a potential rebound campaign. The 22-year-old former top prospect looked like a potential five-category impact fantasy contributor when he rocketed to the majors during the second half of the 2023 season when played a key role in the club’s World Series title run. If the back issues are completely resolved, it’s relatively easy to envision Carter blasting 20 homers and chipping in double-digit stolen bases. He’s the textbook definition of a fantasy rebound candidate but be sure to monitor his health during spring training.