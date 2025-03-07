 Skip navigation
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Trending Teams

2025 Fantasy Preview: Evan Carter

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:41 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Evan CarterTEX - LF
Bats: LAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $2 | AL 5x5: $11
2024: LF:33 RF:9Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Carter’s on-field performance last year was adversely impacted by a lingering ongoing back issue that wound up shutting him down for good by the end of May. Offseason reports concerning his recovery and rehabilitation have been extremely encouraging, which sets the table for a potential rebound campaign. The 22-year-old former top prospect looked like a potential five-category impact fantasy contributor when he rocketed to the majors during the second half of the 2023 season when played a key role in the club’s World Series title run. If the back issues are completely resolved, it’s relatively easy to envision Carter blasting 20 homers and chipping in double-digit stolen bases. He’s the textbook definition of a fantasy rebound candidate but be sure to monitor his health during spring training.
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
Breakout hitters for 2025 fantasy baseball: Why Dylan Crews, Kyle Manzardo could be ready to thrive
Eric Samulski looks at hitters who could break out in their second season in the majors.

Mentions
