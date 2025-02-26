2025 Fantasy Preview: Ezequiel Tovar

Outlook: Tovar enjoyed a breakout in his second full MLB season, but he has a complicated profile. He’s an exceptionally aggressive hitter with the highest swing rate in baseball, the second-highest chase rate, and the highest swinging strike rate of any hitter. That led to the ninth-lowest contact rate in all of baseball. None of that is overly appealing. However, some hitters with worse contact rates are Elly De La Cruz, Oneil Cruz, and Adolis Garcia, so it’s not reason enough to avoid Tovar. He hits the ball hard with an all-fields approach that plays well in Coors Field and should prop up his batting average more than the approach suggests. He hit 10% more fly balls in 2024 which led to the power increase that feels mostly earned. Tovar will have some cold stretches and the batting average will likely regress, but he can contribute in five categories which makes him useful in all league types.