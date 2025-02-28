 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Paul Skenes
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_camward_250228.jpg
Ward: Only the media doubts my throwing motion
nbc_nfl_bondintvv2_250228.jpg
Bond: Teams will get a ‘dominant player’ in me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Paul Skenes
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_camward_250228.jpg
Ward: Only the media doubts my throwing motion
nbc_nfl_bondintvv2_250228.jpg
Bond: Teams will get a ‘dominant player’ in me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Jacob deGrom

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:17 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jacob deGromTEX - SP
Throws: RAge: 36Mixed 5x5: $31 | AL 5x5: $31
2024: Started: 3 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $23 | 2027: $11
Outlook: As the Rangers faded in the second half of last season, so too did hopes of deGrom making a significant contribution in fantasy leagues down the stretch. Still, the two-time Cy Young Award winner was activated for three late starts in his return from June 2023 Tommy John surgery and was successful despite giving up a lot of hard contact with his velocity down about 1.5 mph from before he got hurt. Fortunately, that still left his fastball at 97.3 mph on average. DeGrom enters 2025 not having put in anything close to a full season since 2019, and the Rangers will surely be careful with him in the hopes that he’ll have something in the tank should they return to the postseason. Still, it’s hard to imagine him being anything other than dominant when he’s healthy, and after all of the time off, he’s a better bet to stay relatively healthy in 2025 than he has been in a half-decade or ever will be again afterwards. This is a pitcher with a 2.07 ERA and a 36% K rate in 111 starts since 2018; he could miss a dozen starts and still provide third-round value. It’s worth rolling the dice.
jacobdegrom.jpg

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
Jacob-deGrom.jpg Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers Primary Logo Texas Rangers