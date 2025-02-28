2025 Fantasy Preview: Jacob deGrom

Outlook: As the Rangers faded in the second half of last season, so too did hopes of deGrom making a significant contribution in fantasy leagues down the stretch. Still, the two-time Cy Young Award winner was activated for three late starts in his return from June 2023 Tommy John surgery and was successful despite giving up a lot of hard contact with his velocity down about 1.5 mph from before he got hurt. Fortunately, that still left his fastball at 97.3 mph on average. DeGrom enters 2025 not having put in anything close to a full season since 2019, and the Rangers will surely be careful with him in the hopes that he’ll have something in the tank should they return to the postseason. Still, it’s hard to imagine him being anything other than dominant when he’s healthy, and after all of the time off, he’s a better bet to stay relatively healthy in 2025 than he has been in a half-decade or ever will be again afterwards. This is a pitcher with a 2.07 ERA and a 36% K rate in 111 starts since 2018; he could miss a dozen starts and still provide third-round value. It’s worth rolling the dice.