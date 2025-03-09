 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Option tire presents chance for differing strategies in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20-million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_250309.jpg
Sarr’s screamer gives Spurs hope v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250309.jpg
Evanilson chips Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250309.jpg
Cucurella’s belter gives Chelsea lead v. Leicester

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jared Jones

  
Published March 9, 2025 10:48 AM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jared JonesPIT - SP
Throws: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: Started: 22 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $12 | 2027: $14
Outlook: The Pirates weren’t willing to carry Paul Skenes at the beginning of last season, but they did make room for a less hyped phenom in Jones, who promptly struck out 10 in his debut. He had a 2.89 ERA and a seriously impressive 63/9 K/BB in 53 innings through nine starts, but he experienced much more difficulty with walks going forward and he landed on the IL in early July with a strained lat. Upon returning, he posted a 5.87 ERA in his final six starts. It might take more time, but Jones should better resemble his early-season self going forward. The 23-year-old worked at 95-99 mph last season, and his hard slider is a strong strikeout pitch. He should be able to make more frequent use of his changeup, which grades out as a third plus pitch even if it didn’t produce results last season. Some have questioned whether Jones will be able to stay healthy, and that might have played a role in his name popping up in trade rumors over the winter. At this point, his price tag is modest enough that the injury questions shouldn’t scare anyone off. He’d make for a nice No. 4 in mixed leagues.
