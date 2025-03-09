2025 Fantasy Preview: Jared Jones

Outlook: The Pirates weren’t willing to carry Paul Skenes at the beginning of last season, but they did make room for a less hyped phenom in Jones, who promptly struck out 10 in his debut. He had a 2.89 ERA and a seriously impressive 63/9 K/BB in 53 innings through nine starts, but he experienced much more difficulty with walks going forward and he landed on the IL in early July with a strained lat. Upon returning, he posted a 5.87 ERA in his final six starts. It might take more time, but Jones should better resemble his early-season self going forward. The 23-year-old worked at 95-99 mph last season, and his hard slider is a strong strikeout pitch. He should be able to make more frequent use of his changeup, which grades out as a third plus pitch even if it didn’t produce results last season. Some have questioned whether Jones will be able to stay healthy, and that might have played a role in his name popping up in trade rumors over the winter. At this point, his price tag is modest enough that the injury questions shouldn’t scare anyone off. He’d make for a nice No. 4 in mixed leagues.