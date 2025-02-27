 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jarren Duran

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:51 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Jarren DuranBOS - OF
Bats: LAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $28 | AL 5x5: $30
2024: CF:105 LF:83Mixed 2026: $26 | 2027: $23
Outlook: Duran broke out in a big way in 2024, leading the Red Sox in hits, runs, steals, and wRC+ while ranking third on the team in OPS and home runs. He took a more selective approach at the plate, swinging less and chasing less out of the zone. His zone contact rates remain around league average, so his 2024 batting average may have been a bit fluky, but Duran’s approach led to career-high exit velocities and barrel rates. He also increased his groundball and line drive rates, which is smart when you’re as fast as Duran is. While he may be more of a .270 hitter, Duran is going to lead off for a solid lineup, which should lead to over 100 runs again with 30+ steals. Add 20 home runs to that and you have a really strong fantasy player.
jarrenduran.jpg

