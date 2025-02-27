2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Tucker

Outlook: Tucker has been a perennial first-round selection in all fantasy drafts for nearly a half-decade at this juncture and that won’t change following an offseason trade to Chicago. The 27-year-old stalwart was putting together his strongest all-around offensive campaign last year and would’ve eclipsed 29 homers for the fourth consecutive season, had he not suffered a bizarre shin fracture in early June, which ultimately kept him on the shelf for over three months. His track record as one of the most consistent five-category fantasy contributors is undeniable but the move to Wrigley Field, which ranks 23rd out of 30 ballparks over the past three seasons for left-handed home run power in Baseball Savant’s park factors, represents a downgrade from Minute Maid Park. He’ll face an adjustment period as he acclimates to facing NL pitching regularly, but we’re nit-picking one of the most complete hitters in the fantasy landscape. He’s a surefire first-round pick in all fantasy drafts, even if a return to the 30-homer mark becomes a little more challenging in the Windy City.