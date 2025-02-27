 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bowengoalv2_250227.jpg
Vestergaard’s own goal gives West Ham 2-0 lead
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bowengoalv2_250227.jpg
Vestergaard’s own goal gives West Ham 2-0 lead
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Tucker

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:00 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Kyle TuckerCHI - OF
Bats: LAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $33 | NL 5x5: $32
2024: RF:70Mixed 2026: $35 | 2027: $33
Outlook: Tucker has been a perennial first-round selection in all fantasy drafts for nearly a half-decade at this juncture and that won’t change following an offseason trade to Chicago. The 27-year-old stalwart was putting together his strongest all-around offensive campaign last year and would’ve eclipsed 29 homers for the fourth consecutive season, had he not suffered a bizarre shin fracture in early June, which ultimately kept him on the shelf for over three months. His track record as one of the most consistent five-category fantasy contributors is undeniable but the move to Wrigley Field, which ranks 23rd out of 30 ballparks over the past three seasons for left-handed home run power in Baseball Savant’s park factors, represents a downgrade from Minute Maid Park. He’ll face an adjustment period as he acclimates to facing NL pitching regularly, but we’re nit-picking one of the most complete hitters in the fantasy landscape. He’s a surefire first-round pick in all fantasy drafts, even if a return to the 30-homer mark becomes a little more challenging in the Windy City.
kyletucker.jpg

Mentions
Tucker_Kyle.jpg Kyle Tucker Chicago Cubs Primary Logo Chicago Cubs