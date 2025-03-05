2025 Fantasy Preview: Ryan Helsley

Outlook: Helsley missed time with arm problems in 2019, ’21 and ’23, so keeping him healthy was a priority for the Cardinals last season. He never entered a game prior to the ninth, pitched more than one inning just twice and worked on back-to-back days only 13 times (and never three days in a row). He stayed off the IL for the second time in his six seasons and racked up an MLB-high 49 saves. Helsley has a 1.83 ERA the last three years, putting him right behind Devin Williams (1.66) and Emmanuel Clase (1.72) for the league’s best mark. As he enters his walk year, a trade is a possibility. The Cardinals, though, have not completely written off 2025 and would prefer to hang on to him, at least until the deadline. He remains an injury risk, but the trade candidacy isn’t too much of a concern; he’ll most likely remain a closer if moved.