2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Outlook: Steer continues to be one of the more underrated players in fantasy baseball. Even with a poor batting average in 2024, he was a strong fantasy option with solid power and speed numbers and a spot in the middle of a good lineup. Steer is patient at the plate, swinging less than the average hitter but also chasing less outside of the zone which helps him to make contact at an above-average rate. While Steer doesn’t post elite exit velocities, he pulls the ball enough on a line and in the air to take advantage of his hitter-friendly home ballpark. He should settle in as a .240-.250 hitter who can hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a good lineup. Given his positional versatility, that makes him a solid pick in all formats.