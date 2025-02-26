 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Salvador Perez

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Salvador Perez

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

  
Published February 25, 2025 10:04 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Spencer SteerCIN - OF/1B
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $13
2024: LF:102 1B:63Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Steer continues to be one of the more underrated players in fantasy baseball. Even with a poor batting average in 2024, he was a strong fantasy option with solid power and speed numbers and a spot in the middle of a good lineup. Steer is patient at the plate, swinging less than the average hitter but also chasing less outside of the zone which helps him to make contact at an above-average rate. While Steer doesn’t post elite exit velocities, he pulls the ball enough on a line and in the air to take advantage of his hitter-friendly home ballpark. He should settle in as a .240-.250 hitter who can hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a good lineup. Given his positional versatility, that makes him a solid pick in all formats.
ssteer.jpg

Mentions
Cincinnati Reds Primary Logo Cincinnati Reds Steer_Spencer (1).jpg Spencer Steer