Bucky Irving fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Bucky Irving 2025 Fantasy Preview

Bucky Irving WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bye:9 Age: 22 HT: 5-10 WT: 195

2024: Rookie Irving was the sixth back off the board all the way down in the fourth round in what was perceived to be a poor rookie running back class. It was … besides Irving. Far and away the league’s best first-year runner, Irving finished as the RB20 by average PPR points and was 10th in overall rushing (1,122) despite placing just 19th in carries (207). He tacked on 47 receptions even with Rachaad White hanging around to catch 51 balls of his own. From an efficiency perspective, Irving was top 10 in both rushing success rate and average rush yards over expected.

What’s changed: The Bucs are on their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons, though White remains as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. That is the complicated way of saying we don’t quite know what is going to happen with second-year pro Irving, but he has all the hallmarks of a player poised to further break out.

2025 Outlook: Irving’s rookie year was a rare combination of efficiency and actual production, especially for a Day 3 pick. White is on the way out of Tampa. Irving is a safe RB1 with the ceiling to remain a league-winner even at his 2nd/3rd round ADP.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 TB 17 207 1122 5.4 66 8 47 52 392 0 8 244 221 197 PROJ.2025 TB 17 243 1052 4.3 61.9 6 54 66 421 4 9 257 230 203

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

