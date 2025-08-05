Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Henry nearly hit 2,000 rushing yards last year with career-best 5.9 YPC.

The Ravens rewarded Henry with a two-year, $30 million extension, so there’s absolutely no threat to his early-down dominance.

Heavy workload persists — 1,500+ yards likely, 2,000-yard ceiling intact.

Derrick Henry RB - Baltimore Ravens Bye: 7 Age: 31 HT: 6-2 WT: 252

2024: Battling with Saquon Barkley for who could be the best free agent signing in the league, 30-year-old Henry had the second best campaign of his illustrious career, finishing 79 yards shy of 2,000. He averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per carry in the Ravens’ run-friendly attack and paced the field in NextGenStats’ average rush yards over expected. As usual, Henry wasn’t a factor in the passing game, but his 18 overall touchdowns were his most since 2019.

What’s changed: The Ravens rewarded Henry’s continued legendary work with a two-year, $30 million extension. Third-year pro Keaton Mitchell is being talked up as an explosive change-of-pace option as he puts more distance between himself and his 2023 ACL tear, but what goes on behind Henry doesn’t really matter. Neither Mitchell nor Justice Hill will cut into his early-down dominance.

2025 Outlook: One of these years, Henry’s career workload will take a toll. There’s just no point in betting on when. Even a diminished Henry could sleepwalk to 1,200 yards. 1,500 is a more likely floor. 2,000 remains his ceiling.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 TEN 16 349 1538 4.4 96.1 13 33 41 398 0 13 303 286 270 2023 TEN 17 280 1167 4.2 68.6 12 28 36 214 0 12 247 233 219 2024 BAL 17 325 1921 5.9 113 16 19 22 193 2 18 336 327 317 PROJ.2025 BAL 17 340 1715 5 100.9 14 15 19 140 0 15 289 281 274

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

