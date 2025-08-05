Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Henry nearly hit 2,000 rushing yards last year with career-best 5.9 YPC.
- The Ravens rewarded Henry with a two-year, $30 million extension, so there’s absolutely no threat to his early-down dominance.
- Heavy workload persists — 1,500+ yards likely, 2,000-yard ceiling intact.
|Derrick Henry
|RB - Baltimore Ravens
|Bye: 7
|Age: 31
|HT: 6-2
|WT: 252
2024: Battling with Saquon Barkley for who could be the best free agent signing in the league, 30-year-old Henry had the second best campaign of his illustrious career, finishing 79 yards shy of 2,000. He averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per carry in the Ravens’ run-friendly attack and paced the field in NextGenStats’ average rush yards over expected. As usual, Henry wasn’t a factor in the passing game, but his 18 overall touchdowns were his most since 2019.
What’s changed: The Ravens rewarded Henry’s continued legendary work with a two-year, $30 million extension. Third-year pro Keaton Mitchell is being talked up as an explosive change-of-pace option as he puts more distance between himself and his 2023 ACL tear, but what goes on behind Henry doesn’t really matter. Neither Mitchell nor Justice Hill will cut into his early-down dominance.
2025 Outlook: One of these years, Henry’s career workload will take a toll. There’s just no point in betting on when. Even a diminished Henry could sleepwalk to 1,200 yards. 1,500 is a more likely floor. 2,000 remains his ceiling.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|TEN
|16
|349
|1538
|4.4
|96.1
|13
|33
|41
|398
|0
|13
|303
|286
|270
|2023
|TEN
|17
|280
|1167
|4.2
|68.6
|12
|28
|36
|214
|0
|12
|247
|233
|219
|2024
|BAL
|17
|325
|1921
|5.9
|113
|16
|19
|22
|193
|2
|18
|336
|327
|317
|PROJ.2025
|BAL
|17
|340
|1715
|5
|100.9
|14
|15
|19
|140
|0
|15
|289
|281
|274
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
