Isiah Pacheco fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2024: A fantasy folk hero in 2022-23, Pacheco entered 2024 as the RB14 by average draft position. He made two mediocre appearances before breaking his leg, missing nine games and giving way to desperation free agent addition Kareem Hunt. Pacheco rushed back for the Chiefs’ Black Friday contest against the Raiders but was not himself down the stretch. He averaged just 11 touches after returning and posted horrendous efficiency marks.

What’s changed: The Chiefs acknowledged Pacheco’s struggles by giving him just 16 total handles during their three-game Super Bowl run. They nevertheless kept the faith in the offseason, making only cosmetic changes to their running back group. Hunt was re-signed as Elijah Mitchell and seventh-rounder Brashard Smith were added as fliers. Coach Andy Reid talked up Pacheco’s “tremendous” offseason.

2025 Outlook: It stands to reason Pacheco will perform better as he’s not playing on literally one leg, but his violent running style will continue to lend itself to injury. Still not a natural pass catcher, Pacheco is also touchdown reliant. He’s a floor-based FLEX play who should be able to fill in as an RB2 as needed.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 KC 17 170 830 4.9 48.8 5 13 14 130 0 5 135 129 122 2023 KC 14 205 935 4.6 66.8 7 44 49 244 2 9 214 192 170 2024 KC 7 83 310 3.7 44.3 1 12 16 79 0 1 57 51 45 PROJ.2025 KC 17 221 876 4 51.6 8 29 43 120 2 10 187 173 158

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

