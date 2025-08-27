 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Pete Crow-Armstrong can’t steal first, Corbin Carroll running again
Ty Simpson
With advice from Nick Saban and Bryce Young, Alabama’s Ty Simpson feels ready for the spotlight
Alex Vesia
Dodgers’ Alex Vesia sidelined with oblique strain; Blake Snell returns from paternity list

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_adamthielentrade_250827.jpg
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rasheericesuspension_250827.jpg
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
bradley_on_set.jpg
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jameson Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:05 PM
Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: After a rocky two years to start his career, Williams started to put it all together in 2024, topping 1,000 yards for the first time on the back of three games with over 125 yards from scrimmage. Jamo averaged 17.3 yards per catch and 11 yards per target, good for second and sixth in the league respectively. The next step for Williams is an increase in volume. He ranked outside the top 40 receivers in target share and beyond the top 60 in targets per route.

What’s changed: The Lions’ staff was gutted in the offseason, highlighted by the departure of OC Ben Johnson for Chicago. While losing Johnson is a net negative for the offense, it may work out in Williams’ favor. The team has been effusive in their praise of Jamo this offseason, with new OC John Morton saying 2025 is going to be a breakout year for the young wideout. Dan Campbell has also spoken highly of the fourth-year receiver.

Outlook: If you simply take all of the praise at face value, you might be inclined to start dreaming of Williams as the Lions’ WR1. Back in reality, it’s going to be hard for his role to grow without Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s shrinking. As a former first-round pick coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign, he could take a big step this year, but fantasy managers are already pricing that in with a low-end WR2 cost.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 DET 6 1 9 41 41 6.8 1 1 15 15 14
2023 DET 12 24 42 354 14.8 29.5 2 3 80 68 56
2024 DET 15 58 91 1001 17.3 66.7 7 8 212 183 154
PROJ. 2025 DET 17 56 99 890 15.8 52.4 5 6 185 157 129

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

