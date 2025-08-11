 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Patrick Mahomes fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Patrick Mahomes fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:43 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • “Fell” to QB4 in 2024 after wrist injury and conservative passing approach.
  • Supporting cast modestly improved with Josh Palmer and another year of growth for Keon Coleman.
  • Still top QB1 candidate thanks to rushing scores and overall dynamism.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Josh AllenQB - Buffalo BillsBye:7
Age: 29HT: 6-5WT: 237

2024: The QB1 overall every year from 2020-23, Allen “fell” to QB4 status thanks to a shaky supporting cast and early season wrist injury. On Year 2 of a more underneath passing style, Allen posted a career-low 8.8 average depth of target, good for “just” 12th in the league. The increasingly conservative approach also led to a career-low six interceptions, however, one of the reasons Allen (controversially) won his first MVP. The main reason Allen remained a clear-cut top-five fantasy quarterback was his continued dynamism on the ground, where he piled up 12 rushing scores.

What’s changed: Allen’s undermanned supporting cast doesn’t look much better on paper, though Keon Coleman is a year older while free agent addition Josh Palmer provides valuable depth. It’s difficult to believe Allen could be held below 4,000 yards passing and 30 aerial scores in back-to-back seasons, but even if he were, he has at least 10 rushing touchdowns to fall back on.

2025 Outlook: Still somehow only 29 years old, our turbocharged Cam Newton remains in his prime. As explosive as Lamar Jackson through the air and as rugged as Jalen Hurts on the ground, Allen remains the most sensible choice to rank QB1 overall.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 BUF 16 359 567 63 4283 35 14 762 7 396 396 396
2023 BUF 17 385 579 67 4306 29 18 524 15 393 393 393
2024 BUF 17 307 483 64 3731 28 6 531 12 379 379 379
PROJ 2025 BUF 17 353 564 63 4190 32 12 532 8 373 373 373

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Allen_Josh_.jpg Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills