Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- “Fell” to QB4 in 2024 after wrist injury and conservative passing approach.
- Supporting cast modestly improved with Josh Palmer and another year of growth for Keon Coleman.
- Still top QB1 candidate thanks to rushing scores and overall dynamism.
|Josh Allen
|QB - Buffalo Bills
|Bye:7
|Age: 29
|HT: 6-5
|WT: 237
2024: The QB1 overall every year from 2020-23, Allen “fell” to QB4 status thanks to a shaky supporting cast and early season wrist injury. On Year 2 of a more underneath passing style, Allen posted a career-low 8.8 average depth of target, good for “just” 12th in the league. The increasingly conservative approach also led to a career-low six interceptions, however, one of the reasons Allen (controversially) won his first MVP. The main reason Allen remained a clear-cut top-five fantasy quarterback was his continued dynamism on the ground, where he piled up 12 rushing scores.
What’s changed: Allen’s undermanned supporting cast doesn’t look much better on paper, though Keon Coleman is a year older while free agent addition Josh Palmer provides valuable depth. It’s difficult to believe Allen could be held below 4,000 yards passing and 30 aerial scores in back-to-back seasons, but even if he were, he has at least 10 rushing touchdowns to fall back on.
2025 Outlook: Still somehow only 29 years old, our turbocharged Cam Newton remains in his prime. As explosive as Lamar Jackson through the air and as rugged as Jalen Hurts on the ground, Allen remains the most sensible choice to rank QB1 overall.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|BUF
|16
|359
|567
|63
|4283
|35
|14
|762
|7
|396
|396
|396
|2023
|BUF
|17
|385
|579
|67
|4306
|29
|18
|524
|15
|393
|393
|393
|2024
|BUF
|17
|307
|483
|64
|3731
|28
|6
|531
|12
|379
|379
|379
|PROJ 2025
|BUF
|17
|353
|564
|63
|4190
|32
|12
|532
|8
|373
|373
|373
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
