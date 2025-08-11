Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

“Fell” to QB4 in 2024 after wrist injury and conservative passing approach.

Supporting cast modestly improved with Josh Palmer and another year of growth for Keon Coleman .

and another year of growth for . Still top QB1 candidate thanks to rushing scores and overall dynamism.

Josh Allen QB - Buffalo Bills Bye:7 Age: 29 HT: 6-5 WT: 237

2024: The QB1 overall every year from 2020-23, Allen “fell” to QB4 status thanks to a shaky supporting cast and early season wrist injury. On Year 2 of a more underneath passing style, Allen posted a career-low 8.8 average depth of target, good for “just” 12th in the league. The increasingly conservative approach also led to a career-low six interceptions, however, one of the reasons Allen (controversially) won his first MVP. The main reason Allen remained a clear-cut top-five fantasy quarterback was his continued dynamism on the ground, where he piled up 12 rushing scores.

What’s changed: Allen’s undermanned supporting cast doesn’t look much better on paper, though Keon Coleman is a year older while free agent addition Josh Palmer provides valuable depth. It’s difficult to believe Allen could be held below 4,000 yards passing and 30 aerial scores in back-to-back seasons, but even if he were, he has at least 10 rushing touchdowns to fall back on.

2025 Outlook: Still somehow only 29 years old, our turbocharged Cam Newton remains in his prime. As explosive as Lamar Jackson through the air and as rugged as Jalen Hurts on the ground, Allen remains the most sensible choice to rank QB1 overall.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 BUF 16 359 567 63 4283 35 14 762 7 396 396 396 2023 BUF 17 385 579 67 4306 29 18 524 15 393 393 393 2024 BUF 17 307 483 64 3731 28 6 531 12 379 379 379 PROJ 2025 BUF 17 353 564 63 4190 32 12 532 8 373 373 373

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

