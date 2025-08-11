 Skip navigation
Sam LaPorta fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:45 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Sam LaPorta 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Started slow last season but became a red-zone weapon, scoring seven touchdowns over his final 12 games.
  • Loses OC Ben Johnson and some target share security, with John Morton’s more vertical offense likely to favor Jameson Williams.
  • LaPorta remains a mid-range TE1, but upside hinges on injuries ahead of him in the target pecking order.

Sam LaPortaTE - Detroit LionsBye:8
Age: 24HT: 6-3WT: 245

2024: A panic sell after his 12/147/0 September, Lions OC Ben Johnson managed to find seven touchdowns for LaPorta in the next 12 games of the season. There was more risk in LaPorta’s profile with several quiet fantasy football games (3/6, 3/19, 1/25, etc.) but if you needed someone to score a touchdown, LaPorta fit the bill. LaPorta’s major problem was that Jameson Williams quickly developed into the team’s No. 2 option and cannibalized the 2023 target share that LaPorta had grown.

What’s changed: Ben Johnson is gone and John Morton is promising a downfield offense with more lightning. Let us give you one guess if that will benefit Williams or LaPorta more in 2025. You’re right, it is not the guy we are currently profiling.

Outlook: LaPorta would probably be a real threat to go back to 120-target seasons if Williams or Amon-Ra St. Brown got hurt, but absent that it’s hard to imagine what LaPorta can do on his own to be better than a mid-range TE1. The offense doesn’t seem to be breaking in his direction and the team has too many reasons to feed Williams and St. Brown.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2023 DET 17 86 120 889 10.3 52.3 10 10 239 196 153
2024 DET 16 60 83 726 12.1 45.4 7 7 175 145 115
PROJ. 2025 DET 17 70 111 802 11.4 47.2 6 6 185 150 115

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

