Jost.jpg Download

Colin Jost

SNL Cast Member & Writer

Career Highlights: Comedian, actor, and writer Colin Jost has been a writer for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2005 and the co-anchor of “Weekend Update” since 2014. Jost served as one of the show’s co-head writers from 2012 to 2015 and came back as one of the show’s head writers in 2017. A graduate of Harvard in 2004, Jost started as a reporter/copy editor for his hometown Staten Island Advance, and then became a writer for the short-lived Nickelodeon animated show “Kappa Mikey.” In 2005, he got the writing position with “Saturday Night Live.” In October 2021, Jost broke Seth Meyer’s record for being the longest “Weekend Update” anchor. Jost has also worked in other comedy roles as he has performed as a stand-up comedian, and appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” TBS, and HBO, and has also appeared at numerous comedy festivals. He has written screenplays and has written for numerous publications including The New York Times Magazine, The Huffington Post, The New Yorker and Radar. Jost also released a memoir in 2020 titled, “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir,” which received strong reviews and was on the New York Times Bestseller List.

