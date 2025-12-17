Career Highlights: All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen is starting his fifth season with the Buffalo Bills after leading them to AFC Divisional Playoffs last year. In the Wild Card game against New England, Allen scored a touchdown on every offensive possession, completing the first ever “perfect offensive game” in NFL history. The next week against Kansas City, the Bills lost in overtime (after losing coin toss), with Allen’s 149.0 postseason passer rating being the highest in NFL history. Allen had a breakout season in 2020 when he led the Bills to their first division title and playoff victory since 1995. He set the Bills franchise records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns, while earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors. A seven-time AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week and two-time AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Month honoree, Allen was named the 2020 Most Improved Player. Selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by Buffalo after three seasons at Wyoming (2015-17) and one year at Reedley College (2014), Allen earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors in 2017, and in 2016 led Wyoming to a Mountain Division co-championship and the school’s first-ever appearance in the Mountain West Championship game.

