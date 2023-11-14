 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Hendrick Motorsports leads NASCAR Power Rankings after 2023 season
Walclaire Flynn.jpg
Waltclaire Flynn Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Aaron Flowers.jpg
Aaron Flowers Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_231114.jpg
How UMICH RBs Corum, Edwards will translate to NFL
nbc_cbb_benjohnsonintrv_231114.jpg
Johnson’s Minnesota motto: ‘No bad days’
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Hendrick Motorsports leads NASCAR Power Rankings after 2023 season
Walclaire Flynn.jpg
Waltclaire Flynn Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Aaron Flowers.jpg
Aaron Flowers Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_231114.jpg
How UMICH RBs Corum, Edwards will translate to NFL
nbc_cbb_benjohnsonintrv_231114.jpg
Johnson’s Minnesota motto: ‘No bad days’
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 14: Creighton Blue Jays vs Iowa Hawkeyes

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published November 14, 2023 11:35 AM
'Go get' Grizzlies' Biyombo in fantasy basketball
November 13, 2023 02:47 PM
Bismack Biyombo has been a rare bright spot for the lowly Memphis Grizzlies this year, making him a valuable fantasy basketball roster add, says Vaughn Dalzell.

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in a showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Creighton Blue Jays.

Iowa at Creighton (-12): O/U 164.0

Creighton returns most of its talent from last season and it’s shown how good this offense really is through two games. I have the Blue Jays ranked as my fourth-best team in the country and I have my opinion that Iowa will finish nowhere near the Top 25.

Iowa has two sophomores and four freshmen in its rotation this season. For a team that went 4-7 on the road last year and 1-4 on neutral courts compared to 14-3 at home, so road/neutral court games will be a problem again this season.

These teams play such identical paces and styles that a shootout is likely. I liked the Over 159.5 but that is 161.0 to 162.0 trending upwards, which is too much movement for me. Creighton was -10, which was a strong lean, but it’s out to -12 and beyond, which leaves us with my favorite way to attack this game -- The Blue Jay’s first-half team total.

Creighton put up 56 and 41 points in the first two halves of the season against Florida A&M and North Dakota State for 48.5 first-half ppg (T-13th). Iowa averages 52.5 ppg in the first half (3rd), but they have played North Dakota State and Alabama State who were a combined 21-43 a year ago, so not much better.

North Dakota State (32) and Alabama State (37) put up nice first-half totals on Iowa thus far and scored 67 and 68 on the Hawkeyes. Iowa was 296th out of 352 last season in scoring defense (74.7 PPG) and 237rd in first-half scoring defense (34.2).

Creighton can crush the rebounding department, as they hold a +23 margin, and Iowa is just +4, which is more opportunities for the Blue Jays. Give me the Creighton 1H Team Total Over 42.5 at -120 odds out to 43.5.

Pick: Creighton 1H Team Total Over (1u)
*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Season Record: 6-0 (100%) +6 units

Join in the college football conversation this Saturday at 11 AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Mentions
Creighton Bluejays
Iowa Hawkeyes
College Basketball
VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell