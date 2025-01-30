No. 18 Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 30

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight with three games including Illinois (14-6, 6-4) in Lincoln to take on Nebraska (12-8, 2-7).

Nebraska is 8-2 at home this season, but the Cornhuskers have lost six straight overall. Their last win was January 4. This past Sunday, Nebraska was pasted in Madison by the No. 17 ranked Wisconsin Badgers, 83-55. The only thing standing between the Cornhuskers and the cellar in the Big Ten are the Washington Huskies. Illinois is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Sunday, they knocked off Northwestern, 83-74, in Champaign.

Can Nebraska keep pace with the Fighting Illini? Illinois is averaging 87.5 points per game over their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers live today

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena City: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Fighting Illini (-190), Cornhuskers (+155)

Fighting Illini (-190), Cornhuskers (+155) Spread: Fighting Illini -4.5

Fighting Illini -4.5 Over/Under: 153.5 points

That gives the Fighting Illini an implied team point total of 78.63, and the Cornhuskers 76.29.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Cornhuskers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Illinois on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Illinois on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nebraska at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nebraska at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 153.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Nebraska has lost 6 in a row

The OVER is 12-7-1 for Illinois’ and Nebraska’s last 10 games combined

Illinois has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)