ACC Tournament - Stanford vs. Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 18-2) will look to continue their renaissance this evening when they take the court against the Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 12-9) in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Winners of nine in a row, Louisville is looking to earn a spot in the semifinals with a win. The Cardinals have never won the ACC Tournament Title.

The Stanford Cardinal flew to Charlotte for this tournament to dispatch of Cal in the opening round, 78-73. Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal with 23 points in the win.

These schools played this past weekend in Louisville and the Cardinals overwhelmed the Cardinal 68-48.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Stanford vs. Louisville

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Cardinal vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Stanford Cardinal (+450), Louisville Cardinals (-625)

Spread: Cardinals -10.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Stanford vs. Louisville

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play in the Louisville Cardinals -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 142.5.

Stanford vs. Louisville: Top betting trends and recent stats

Stanford has failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games (14-17 for the season)

Stanford games have cashed UNDER in 5 straight games

Louisville has covered the spread in 3 straight games (19-12 for the season)

Louisville games have cashed UNDER in 4 straight

The Game Total UNDER 147 cashed when these teams met last weekend.

