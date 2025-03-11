Big 12 Tournament - Arizona State vs. Kansas State Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament continues in Kansas City, MO this evening with Arizona State (13-18) taking on Kansas State (15-16).

It has been a slog of a season for Bobby Hurley’s squad. They finished with just four conference wins this season. The Sun Devils take the court currently riding a four-game losing streak. The streak unfortunately for ASU goes deeper than that as they have lost ten of their last eleven.

It was an up and down season for Kansas State. The Wildcats finished with nine Big 12 wins. In late January and early February they were on the short list of the hottest teams in college basketball only to dramatically cool off at the end of the month before rebounding in March with wins in two of three games.

The Sun Devils smacked the Wildcats at K-State, 66-54 on February 23. Arizona State was favored by six in the contest.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arizona State vs. Kansas State

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Sun Devils at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arizona State Sun Devils (+220), Kansas State Wildcats (-275)

Spread: Wildcats -6.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona State at Kansas State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona State Sun Devils +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 143.5.

Arizona State vs. Kansas State: Top betting trends and recent stats

ASU is 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

ASU is 9-2 to the OVER in their last 11 games

K-State is 5-5 on the moneyline and 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

K-State is 3-7 tot he OVER in their last 10 games

