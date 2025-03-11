Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament continues Tuesday afternoon with the Colorado Buffaloes (12-19) taking on the Horned Frogs of TCU (16-15).

These two schools met twice during the regular season with each school holding serve at home. Colorado won the most recent meeting, 76-56, to close out the regular season. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Buffs.

TCU’s offense has been a concern down the stretch. The Horned Frogs have scored over 69 points in their last six games just once. TCU has averaged just 66 points in the last month.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Colorado vs. TCU

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Buffaloes at Horned Frogs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Colorado Buffaloes (+105), TCU Horned Frogs (-125)

Spread: Horned Frogs -1.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado at TCU

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Colorado on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 134.5.

Colorado vs. TCU: Top betting trends and recent stats

Colorado is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Colorado Game Totals are 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games

TCU is 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

TCU Game Totals are 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games

