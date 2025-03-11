 Skip navigation
Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 10, 2025 10:56 PM

The Big 12 Tournament continues Tuesday afternoon with the Colorado Buffaloes (12-19) taking on the Horned Frogs of TCU (16-15).

These two schools met twice during the regular season with each school holding serve at home. Colorado won the most recent meeting, 76-56, to close out the regular season. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Buffs.

TCU’s offense has been a concern down the stretch. The Horned Frogs have scored over 69 points in their last six games just once. TCU has averaged just 66 points in the last month.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Colorado vs. TCU

  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 3:00PM EST
  • Site: Sprint Center
  • City: Kansas City, MO
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Buffaloes at Horned Frogs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Colorado Buffaloes (+105), TCU Horned Frogs (-125)
  • Spread: Horned Frogs -1.5
  • Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado at TCU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buffaloes & Horned Frogs game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Colorado on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 134.5.

Colorado vs. TCU: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Colorado is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • Colorado Game Totals are 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games
  • TCU is 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games
  • TCU Game Totals are 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

