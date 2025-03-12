Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big Ten Tournament tips off Wednesday in Indianapolis with the Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13) taking the court against the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (15-16, 7-13).

The Wildcats come into the tournament winners of three of their last five games. The bad news is the two losses were in their last two games of the regular season.

Minnesota takes the court having lost their last two games and four of their last five.

These teams met February 25 in Minneapolis and the visiting Wildcats knocked off the Golden Gophers 75-63. Nick Martinelli led Northwestern with 29 points. The junior was actually the only player from Northwestern to reach double figures.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Wildcats at Golden Gophers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Northwestern Wildcats (-150), Minnesota Golden Gophers (+125)

Spread: Wildcats -2.5

Total: 127.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Northwestern at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Northwestern on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Northwestern -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 127.5.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern was 20-10 to the OVER this season

These schools are 5-5 on the Moneyline and Against the Spread in their last 10 games

Minnesota has failed to cover the spread in 4 of their last 5 games

