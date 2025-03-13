Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Thursday afternoon at the Big Ten Tournament features the Northwestern Wildcats (17-15, 8-13) taking the court against the Wisconsin Badgers (23-8, 13-7).

Northwestern advanced to Day 2 of the tournament with a 72-64 win over Minnesota. Nick Martinelli led the way with 28 points for the Wildcats.

Wisconsin last took the court last weekend and lost at home to Penn State, 86-75. The Badgers gave up 51 points in the second half to lose going away to the Nittany Lions.

These schools previously met February 1. The Badgers won at Northwestern, 75-69. The Wildcats held Wisconsin to just 25 first half points but poured in 50 in the second half to pull out the road win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Northwestern Wildcats (+275), Wisconsin Badgers (-350)

Spread: Badgers -7.5

Total: 141.5 points

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern is 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Wisconsin is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Wisconsin won, covered, and cashed the OVER (142) when these schools met on February 1

Wisconsin is 8-2 on the Moneyline and 7-2-1 ATS against Northwestern in their last 10 meetings

