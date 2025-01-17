Bruins vs Hawkeyes Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Saturday, January 18, and the Hawkeyes (3-3, 12-5) and the Bruins (2- 4, 11-6) meet tonight at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The Hawkeyes are currently 12-5 and the Bruins are 11-6. The Bruins’s record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Hawkeyes’ record is 2-4 in their last 5 tilts. Hawkeyes is 0-3 on the road this season while Bruins is 8-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawkeyes at Bruins

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Bruins

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Hawkeyes (+240), Bruins (-300)

Spread: Bruins -6.5

Total: 151.5 points

Hawkeyes vs Bruins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Bruins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA at -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 151.5.



Hawkeyes vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has won 14 of its last 20 home games against teams with a winning record

The Under is 7-3 in UCLA’s last 10 home games

UCLA has covered in 6 of its 9 home games this season

