MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course
nbc_roto_rokifantasyvalue_250118.jpg
What will Sasaki’s fantasy value be with Dodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bruins vs Hawkeyes Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published January 17, 2025 01:14 PM

Its Saturday, January 18, and the Hawkeyes (3-3, 12-5) and the Bruins (2- 4, 11-6) meet tonight at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The Hawkeyes are currently 12-5 and the Bruins are 11-6. The Bruins’s record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Hawkeyes’ record is 2-4 in their last 5 tilts. Hawkeyes is 0-3 on the road this season while Bruins is 8-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawkeyes at Bruins

  • Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM EST
  • Site: Pauley Pavilion
  • City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Bruins

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Hawkeyes (+240), Bruins (-300)
  • Spread: Bruins -6.5
  • Total: 151.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Hawkeyes vs Bruins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Bruins game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA at -6.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 151.5.

Hawkeyes vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • UCLA has won 14 of its last 20 home games against teams with a winning record
  • The Under is 7-3 in UCLA’s last 10 home games
  • UCLA has covered in 6 of its 9 home games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

