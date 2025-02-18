Butler at Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Xavier (16-10, 8-7) hosts Butler (12-13, 5-9) in a Big East tilt with Top 5 ramifications for the Musketeers.

Xavier is looking to maintain their position in the conference. Currently sitting in fifth, Xavier is holding the final position in the conference that will get a bye in the upcoming Big East Tournament. The Musketeers have won two straight with wins over Providence and DePaul last week.

Butler comes into the game riding a 3-game winning streak with the most recent win happening Saturday at home against the Hoyas of Georgetown, 97-86. Pierre Brooks nearly doubled his season average of 15.5 points per game with 30 in the win.

Xavier is 12-2 at home while the Bulldogs of Butler are 1-6 on the road. The Musketeers are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Butler is 5-5 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler at Xavier

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Cintas Center

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Bulldogs at Musketeers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (+240), Xavier Musketeers (-300)

Spread: Musketeers -7.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler at Xavier

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team to cover the number: Xavier Musketeers -6.5

“Xavier is hot right now and in the midst of its best stretch of the season to string together wins. Xavier covered the last two games with ease and welcome a hot Butler team to town. The Bulldogs won the last three games, but those came against bottom of the Big East competition and rematches of teams they’ve already played. This is the first meeting of the season between the two and Xavier has won four straight at home versus Butler with three coming by double-digits. I think Xavier gets a double-digit win versus Butler for the fourth time in five home meetings.”

Butler at Xavier Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Musketeers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Xavier Musketeers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Butler Bulldogs at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

Bulldogs vs Musketeers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Xavier has won 7 of its last 10 games

Each of Butler’s last 3 road games with Xavier have gone over the Total

Xavier has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 games against teams with losing records

