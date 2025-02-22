BYU at No. 19 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Fresh off its thumping of the Kansas Jayhawks, the Cougars of BYU (18-8, 9-6) continue their push for an NCAA Tournament bid tonight in Tucson against the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-4).

BYU throttled Kansas, 91-57, Tuesday night in Provo. Richie Saunders led the way with 22 points for the Cougars. Arizona snapped a modest two-game losing streak with a 74-67 win at Baylor Monday night. Tobe Awaka scored 14 points and pulled down 12 boards in the win for the Wildcats.

These teams met earlier this month with Arizona prevailing 85-74.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cougars at Wildcats

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: McKale Center

City: Tuscon, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Cougars at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: BYU Cougars (+240), Arizona Wildcats (-300)

Spread: Wildcats -7.5

Total: 152.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for BYU at Arizona

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cougars & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Wildcats at -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 152.5.

Cougars at Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona has a winning record in its last 5 at home (4-1)

Arizona’s last 3 games have stayed under the Total

BYU has covered the Spread in its last 3 games

BYU has cashed the OVER in four of its last five games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)