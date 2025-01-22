USC vs. Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Game Details, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 22

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the USC Trojans (3-4, 11-7) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-5, 12-6).

Nebraska has lost four straight. They lost Sunday by three at Maryland, 69-66. USC was waxed in its last game losing 84-69 Saturday against Wisconsin. USC averages 77 points per game while the Nebraska averages 76.6. Each of these teams is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trojans at Cornhuskers

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena City: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Trojans at Cornhuskers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Trojans (+200), Cornhuskers (-250)

Trojans (+200), Cornhuskers (-250) Spread: Cornhuskers -6.5

Cornhuskers -6.5 Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Trojans on the road tonight: USC Trojans +6

“Nebraska has lost four straight games with three of those coming on the road. The Cornhuskers are desperate for a win, but USC is too after losing to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Trojans had won two in a row after losing two straight putting them on the bubble of the way-too-early look at the Big Ten tournament.

Despite being new to the conference, USC won at Illinois and led Indiana at the half this month. I like USC +6.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Trojans vs Cornhuskers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trojans & Cornhuskers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nebraska on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nebraska on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the USC at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the USC at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 143.5.

Trojans vs Cornhuskers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Nebraska has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

The OVER is 7-2-1 in Nebraska’s and USC’s last 5 games combined

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 at home

