Georgetown at Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Today’s Big East slate concludes in Omaha, Nebraska where the Georgetown Hoyas (16-10, 7-8) visit the Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 11-4).

The Bluejays are back home following a 79-73 loss at St. John’s last Sunday. The loss was their second straight after a nine-game winning streak.

The Hoyas ran away from Providence Wednesday night, 93-72, on Wednesday. Most impressive aspect to the win was it happened without super freshman Thomas Sorber who was out injured. It was Georgetown’s third win in their last five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Georgetown at Creighton

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: CHI Health Center Omaha

City: Omaha, NE

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Hoyas at Bluejays

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Georgetown Hoyas (+625), Creighton Bluejays (-1000)

Spread: Bluejays -12.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Georgetown at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays at 12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 143.5.

Hoyas vs Bluejays: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

Creighton’s last 5 at home against Georgetown have gone over the Total

Georgetown has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 road games against teams with winning records

Creighton is 16-8-2 ATS this season

Georgetown is 14-12 ATS this season

