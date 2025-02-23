 Skip navigation
Georgetown at Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 23, 2025 08:53 AM

Today’s Big East slate concludes in Omaha, Nebraska where the Georgetown Hoyas (16-10, 7-8) visit the Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 11-4).

The Bluejays are back home following a 79-73 loss at St. John’s last Sunday. The loss was their second straight after a nine-game winning streak.

The Hoyas ran away from Providence Wednesday night, 93-72, on Wednesday. Most impressive aspect to the win was it happened without super freshman Thomas Sorber who was out injured. It was Georgetown’s third win in their last five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Georgetown at Creighton

  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 4:00PM EST
  • Site: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • City: Omaha, NE
  • Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hoyas at Bluejays

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Georgetown Hoyas (+625), Creighton Bluejays (-1000)
  • Spread: Bluejays -12.5
  • Total: 143.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Georgetown at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoyas & Bluejays game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays at 12.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 143.5.

Hoyas vs Bluejays: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Creighton has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record
  • Creighton’s last 5 at home against Georgetown have gone over the Total
  • Georgetown has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 road games against teams with winning records
  • Creighton is 16-8-2 ATS this season
  • Georgetown is 14-12 ATS this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

