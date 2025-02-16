Iowa at No. 25 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues this evening as the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 5-8) travel to College Park to take on the No. 25 Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5).

The Terps have won six of their last seven most recently defeating Nebraska in Lincoln, 83-75, on Thursday night.

Iowa snapped a 3-game losing streak Wednesday with an 84-73 win in Piscataway over Rutgers.

Iowa is 1-5 on the road this season while Maryland is 14-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Iowa at Maryland

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Xfinity Center

City: College Park, MD

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Terrapins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+475), Maryland Terrapins (-650)

Spread: Terrapins -11.5

Total: 159.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa at Maryland

Hawkeyes vs Terrapins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland Terrapins at -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 159.5.

Hawkeyes at Terrapins: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland has won 8 of its last 10 games

Iowa’s last 3 games against Maryland have stayed under the Total

Maryland is 8-6-1 ATS as a home favorite this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!