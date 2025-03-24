Maryland vs Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

The Maryland Terrapins (27-8) will face the Florida Gators (32-4) in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in San Francisco, CA.

Florida advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 77-75 win over the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies. Walter Clayton Jr. was 5-8 from three-point range and finished with 23 points to lead the Gators. Florida’s team as a whole shot 46% from the field (23-50) while their defense limited the Huskies to 37.5% shooting from the field (24-64). A deeper dive finds that UConn from deep was just 8-29 (27.6%) while Florida was 9-19 (47.4%) from beyond the arc.

Maryland secured their spot with a thrilling 72-71 win over Colorado State. Freshman Derik Queen supplied the heroics with a last-second runner from just outside the lane. It was just the fourth time in 11 games that the Terps were able to win a game decided by five or fewer points. Maryland got off to a woeful start in this one and trailed by seven at the half before rallying late. All five starters reached double figures for the Terps led by Queen’s 17 points.

A couple of questions to consider as you breakdown this matchup: Can Maryland slow down Florida’s offense? And Because Maryland gets minimal production from its bench, can their starting five withstand the pressure the Gators apply on defense?

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Maryland vs. Florida

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:39PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for Maryland vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Maryland Terrapins (+225), Florida Gators (-285)

Spread: Gators -6.5

Total: 155.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Maryland vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Terrapins & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 155.5.

Maryland vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland is 1-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Game Totals in Maryland games have cashed to the UNDER in 6 of the Terps’ last 8 games (1-6-1)

Game Totals in Florida games have cashed to the OVER in 9 straight Florida games

Florida is 0-2 against the spread in the NCAA tournament but 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

