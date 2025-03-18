NCAA Tournament - McNeese State vs Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 12 seed in the Midwest, the McNeese State Cowboys (27-6) begin their pursuit of a Cinderella-run in March against the No. 5 seed, the Clemson Tigers (27-6). The Cowboys won the Southland Conference. The Tigers lost to Louisville in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson was the only ACC school to defeat Duke this season. The Tigers won nine in a row prior to their loss to Louisville. Unfortunately, the loss to Louisville included more than an expulsion from the ACC Tournament. During the game, Dillon Hunter broke his hand. He is out for the duration of Clemson’s run in the NCAA Tournament. He was averaging over 20 minutes per game. His brother, Chase Hunter, leads the Tigers in scoring averaging 16.4 points per game.

Winners of the regular season and tournament titles in the Southland Conference, McNeese State has had to deal with injuries as well. Expected to be a substantial contributor in the scoring column, Alyn Breed (knee) has not played since very early this season. In two games, Breed averaged 17.5 points per game. In his absence, Javohn Garcia has stepped up to lead the Cowboys in scoring averaging 12.9 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Purdue vs. High Point game.

Game details & how to watch McNeese State vs. Clemson

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 3:15PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for McNeese State vs. Clemson

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: McNeese State Cowboys (+275), Clemson Tigers (-350)

Spread: Tigers -7.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for McNeese State vs. Clemson

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Clemson Tigers -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 134.5.

McNeese State vs. Clemson: Top betting trends and recent stats

McNees State has won 11 in a row but has covered the spread in just 4 of the 11

Clemson has failed to cover the spread in 3 of their last 4 games (20-11 for the season)

This is the first meeting between these schools

McNeese State Head Coach Will Wade is a graduate of Clemson University as is his assistant Vernon Hamilton

