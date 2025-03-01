 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Three
Lydia Ko leads Charley Hull by one at LPGA event in Singapore; Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee chasing
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga make World Cup downhill podium on back-to-back days
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Iowa
USC at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

purdue_site.jpg
Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA
nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Three
Lydia Ko leads Charley Hull by one at LPGA event in Singapore; Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee chasing
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga make World Cup downhill podium on back-to-back days
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Iowa
USC at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

purdue_site.jpg
Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA
nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 1, 2025 08:16 AM

The top team in college basketball, the Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1) are in Lexington, Kentucky this afternoon to take on the No. 17 Wildcats (19-9, 8-7).

By every metric Auburn is the best team to date in college basketball, but they will be tested today at Rupp Arena by Kentucky.

The Tigers have won three in a row most recently winning at home Wednesday night against Ole Miss, 106-76. Johni Broome poured in 24 and pulled down nine boards in the win.

Kentucky got back in the win column Wednesday at Oklahoma with an 83-82 win. Former Sooner Otega Oweh dominated his former team scoring 28 points in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Auburn at Kentucky

  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 1:00PM EST
  • Site: Rupp Arena
  • City: Lexington, KY
  • Network/Streaming: ABC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Auburn at Kentucky

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Auburn Tigers (-210), Kentucky Wildcats (+170)
  • Spread: Tigers -4.5
  • Total: 165.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Auburn at Kentucky

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Wildcats game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Kentucky +4.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 165.5.

Auburn at Kentucky: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Auburn is just 3-3 ATS in their last six games
  • Auburn bettors have cashed the OVER on the Game Total in 3 of their last 4 games
  • Kentucky has lost their last 2 ATS
  • Kentucky is 1-4-1 to the OVER in their last 6 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Kentucky.png Kentucky Wildcats
AUBURN.png Auburn Tigers
Men's College Basketball