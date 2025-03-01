No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The top team in college basketball, the Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1) are in Lexington, Kentucky this afternoon to take on the No. 17 Wildcats (19-9, 8-7).

By every metric Auburn is the best team to date in college basketball, but they will be tested today at Rupp Arena by Kentucky.

The Tigers have won three in a row most recently winning at home Wednesday night against Ole Miss, 106-76. Johni Broome poured in 24 and pulled down nine boards in the win.

Kentucky got back in the win column Wednesday at Oklahoma with an 83-82 win. Former Sooner Otega Oweh dominated his former team scoring 28 points in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Auburn at Kentucky

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for Auburn at Kentucky

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Auburn Tigers (-210), Kentucky Wildcats (+170)

Spread: Tigers -4.5

Total: 165.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Auburn at Kentucky

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Kentucky +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 165.5.

Auburn at Kentucky: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn is just 3-3 ATS in their last six games

Auburn bettors have cashed the OVER on the Game Total in 3 of their last 4 games

Kentucky has lost their last 2 ATS

Kentucky is 1-4-1 to the OVER in their last 6 games

