No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Its Wednesday, March 5, and the Maryland Terrapins (22-7, 12-6) and the Michigan Wolverines (22-7, 14- 4) meet tonight at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

With a weekend showdown with Sparty looming, Michigan must win to keep their regular season title hopes alive in the Big Ten. Michigan faithful are hoping the weekend waxing by Illinois, 93-73, was an aberration and not a sign of things to come.

Maryland’s metrics are fantastic. They are borderline elite, but this team continues to come up just short in the big moment. This is another opportunity to get over the hump and establish themselves leading into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. The Terps did win over the weekend knocking off Penn State in Happy Valley, 68-64. It was their fifth win in their last six games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Maryland at Michigan

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Crisler Center

City: Ann Arbor, MI

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Terrapins at Wolverines

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Terrapins (+115), Wolverines (-140)

Spread: Wolverines -2.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Maryland at Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Maryland +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 153.5.

Maryland at Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland has won 4 of its last 5 on the road

Michigan’s last 3 games against Maryland have stayed under the Total

Michigan has failed to cover in its last 7 games at home

