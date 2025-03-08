No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The SEC regular season champion and the No. 1 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2) closes its regular season Saturday at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5).

Auburn is looking to rebound after a loss at College Station, 83-72, on Tuesday night. Johni Broome struggled for the second straight game for the Tigers scoring just eight points. That gives the senior 17 points in the last two games.

Alabama gave up 99 points Wednesday at home against Florida in a 99-94 loss to the Gators. It was their second straight loss and fourth in their last six games.

The Auburn Tigers are 13-1 at home this season while the Alabama Crimson Tide is 8-3 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Alabama at Auburn

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Neville Arena

City: Auburn, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Crimson Tide at Tigers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+260), Auburn Tigers (-325)

Spread: Tigers -7.5

Total: 178.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama at Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects defense to play a factor in this game: Game Total Under 177.5

“Alabama is in trouble of losing out on a No. 1 seed, so there will be more urgency here and I think that and this being the regular season finale gives this game playoff-type atmosphere. Every season since 2018, there is one high-scoring and one-lower scoring affair between these two teams, and we already saw Auburn win the first meeting 94-85. This total is one point lower than Alabama versus Florida, and I think we can all agree Auburn has a better defense than Florida and these squads seeing each other twice points towards an Under.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Crimson Tide & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Auburn on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Auburn Tigers -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 178.5.

Alabama at Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has won 18 of its last 20 at home

The Over is 7-3 in Alabama’s and Auburn’s last 5 games combined

Auburn is 18-12 against the spread this season

These schools have each won 5 of the last 10 games in this series

The OVER has cashed in Auburn’s last 4 games

