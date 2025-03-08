 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
No. 2 Duke at North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Louisiana State at Kentucky
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Northwestern at No. 13 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

oly_sww400im_summermcintoshv3_250307.jpg
McIntosh crushes U.S Open record in Westmont
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 7, 2025 11:38 PM

The SEC regular season champion and the No. 1 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2) closes its regular season Saturday at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5).

Auburn is looking to rebound after a loss at College Station, 83-72, on Tuesday night. Johni Broome struggled for the second straight game for the Tigers scoring just eight points. That gives the senior 17 points in the last two games.

Alabama gave up 99 points Wednesday at home against Florida in a 99-94 loss to the Gators. It was their second straight loss and fourth in their last six games.

The Auburn Tigers are 13-1 at home this season while the Alabama Crimson Tide is 8-3 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Alabama at Auburn

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 2:30PM EST
  • Site: Neville Arena
  • City: Auburn, AL
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Crimson Tide at Tigers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+260), Auburn Tigers (-325)
  • Spread: Tigers -7.5
  • Total: 178.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama at Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects defense to play a factor in this game: Game Total Under 177.5
“Alabama is in trouble of losing out on a No. 1 seed, so there will be more urgency here and I think that and this being the regular season finale gives this game playoff-type atmosphere. Every season since 2018, there is one high-scoring and one-lower scoring affair between these two teams, and we already saw Auburn win the first meeting 94-85. This total is one point lower than Alabama versus Florida, and I think we can all agree Auburn has a better defense than Florida and these squads seeing each other twice points towards an Under.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Crimson Tide & Tigers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Auburn on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Auburn Tigers -7.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 178.5.

Alabama at Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Auburn has won 18 of its last 20 at home
  • The Over is 7-3 in Alabama’s and Auburn’s last 5 games combined
  • Auburn is 18-12 against the spread this season
  • These schools have each won 5 of the last 10 games in this series
  • The OVER has cashed in Auburn’s last 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

