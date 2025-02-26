No. 8 Michigan State at No. 16 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is the game of the night in college basketball. No. 8 Michigan State (22-5, 13-3) is in College Park for a date against the emerging No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5).

Maryland has won four straight and eight of their last nine games. A win tonight would pull them into a tie for third and within 1.5 games of the top spot in the Big Ten. Freshman Derek Queen lead the Terps averaging 15.9 points per game.

Michigan State has rebounded from its surprising loss at home earlier this month to Indiana with three straight wins. Friday night they won in Ann Arbor defeating the Michigan Wolverines 75-62 to climb into a tie atop the conference.

Game details & how to watch Michigan State at Maryland

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Xfinity Center

City: College Park, MD

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Spartans at Terrapins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Spartans (+145), Terrapins (-175)

Spread: Terrapins -3.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan State at Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spartans & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Maryland on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Michigan State at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Michigan State at Maryland: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland has won 16 of its last 17 at home

The Over is 18-9 in Maryland’s games this season

The Over is 9-18 in Michigan State’s games this season

Michigan State has covered the spread in three straight and in four of their last five games

