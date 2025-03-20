Oklahoma vs UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

The UConn Huskies (23-10), the two-time reigning national champions, are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners (20-13) Friday in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.



As the No. 8 seed in the West Region, UConn enters the tournament with an eye on defending their back-to-back national titles. The Huskies are led by senior Alex Karaban and sophomore Solo Ball.

The No. 9 seed Sooners are making their first tournament appearance under coach Porter Moser. They are led by freshman standout Jeremiah Fears, who has been averaging 22.6 points over the last eight games, and forward Jalon Moore.

The winner of this game earns the right to take on the winner of the Norfolk St. vs. Florida game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oklahoma vs. UConn

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 9:25PM EST

Site: PNC Arena

City: Raleigh, NC

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Oklahoma vs. UConn

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Oklahoma Sooners (+190), UConn Huskies (-235)

Spread: Huskies -5.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma vs. UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Sooners & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma Sooners +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

Oklahoma vs. UConn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oklahoma is a perfect 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 games (16-15 ATS for the season)

Oklahoma last 7 Game Totals are 5-1-1 to the OVER

UConn last 5 Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER

UConn is 5-1 on the Moneyline in their last 6 games

UConn is 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games (14-17 for the season)

