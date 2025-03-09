Oregon at Washington Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten regular season concludes this afternoon when the Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8) take the court against the Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15) in Seattle.

Oregon sits eighth in the conference while the Huskies own the cellar.

Washington has lost five straight. They have not won since a 75-73 win at Penn State on February 15. USC crushed them 92-61 Wednesday night in Southern California.

While the Huskies are struggling, the Ducks are soaring playing their best ball of the season in winning their last six games. Tuesday night they cooled a hot Indiana team, winning 73-64 at home against the Hoosiers.

Oregon is 6-4 on the road this season while Washington is 9-8 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oregon at Washington

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Oregon at Washington

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Oregon Ducks (-325), Washington Huskies (+260)

Spread: Ducks -7.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Oregon on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Oregon at Washington: Top betting trends and recent stats

Washington has lost 5 in a row

6 of Oregon’s last 8 games against Washington have gone over the Total

Oregon is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last 5 games

Oregon has won 8 of the last 10 games against Washington but is just 4-6 ATS in those 10

