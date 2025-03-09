 Skip navigation
Oregon at Washington Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 9, 2025 10:15 AM

The Big Ten regular season concludes this afternoon when the Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8) take the court against the Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15) in Seattle.

Oregon sits eighth in the conference while the Huskies own the cellar.

Washington has lost five straight. They have not won since a 75-73 win at Penn State on February 15. USC crushed them 92-61 Wednesday night in Southern California.

While the Huskies are struggling, the Ducks are soaring playing their best ball of the season in winning their last six games. Tuesday night they cooled a hot Indiana team, winning 73-64 at home against the Hoosiers.

Oregon is 6-4 on the road this season while Washington is 9-8 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Oregon at Washington

  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 3:00PM EST
  • Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Oregon at Washington

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Oregon Ducks (-325), Washington Huskies (+260)
  • Spread: Ducks -7.5
  • Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Huskies game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Oregon on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks -7.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Oregon at Washington: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Washington has lost 5 in a row
  • 6 of Oregon’s last 8 games against Washington have gone over the Total
  • Oregon is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last 5 games
  • Oregon has won 8 of the last 10 games against Washington but is just 4-6 ATS in those 10

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

