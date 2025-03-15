SEC Tournament - Alabama vs. Florida Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
The Alabama Crimson Tide 25-7 take the court this afternoon against the Florida Gators (28-4) in the second SEC Tournament semifinal in Nashville.
The Gators raced out to a 13-point halftime lead and cruised to a 95-81 win Friday night over Missouri. Walter Clayton, Jr. led the way with 18 points and six assists for the Gators.
The Crimson Tide scored at will against the Wildcats of Kentucky and rolled to a 99-70 win. Labaron Philon led a balanced attack for Alabama with 21 points.
These teams last met on March 5 with Florida outlasting Alabama, 99-94.
Lets dive into today’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Alabama vs. Florida
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 3:30PM EST
- Site: Bridgestone Arena
- City: Nashville, TN
- Network/Streaming: ESPN
Game odds for Alabama vs. Florida
The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:
- Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+140), Florida Gators (-170)
- Spread: Gators -3.5
- Total: 174.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for Alabama vs. Florida
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Crimson Tide & Gators game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida -3.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 179.5.
Alabama vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats
- Alabama has covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games
- Florida covered and the OVER cashed in their last games against Alabama on March 5
- Florida has covered the spread in 4 straight and in 10 of their last 11 games
- The Game Total OVER has cashed in 5 straight games for Florida
