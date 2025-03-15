SEC Tournament - Alabama vs. Florida Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Alabama Crimson Tide 25-7 take the court this afternoon against the Florida Gators (28-4) in the second SEC Tournament semifinal in Nashville.

The Gators raced out to a 13-point halftime lead and cruised to a 95-81 win Friday night over Missouri. Walter Clayton, Jr. led the way with 18 points and six assists for the Gators.

The Crimson Tide scored at will against the Wildcats of Kentucky and rolled to a 99-70 win. Labaron Philon led a balanced attack for Alabama with 21 points.

These teams last met on March 5 with Florida outlasting Alabama, 99-94.

Game details & how to watch Alabama vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Alabama vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+140), Florida Gators (-170)

Spread: Gators -3.5

Total: 174.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Crimson Tide & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 179.5.

Alabama vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama has covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games

Florida covered and the OVER cashed in their last games against Alabama on March 5

Florida has covered the spread in 4 straight and in 10 of their last 11 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 5 straight games for Florida



