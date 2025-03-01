UConn at Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Huskies of UConn (19-9, 11-6) are in Providence Saturday to take on the Friars (12-16, 6-11). UConn defended their home court Wednesday against the shorthanded but combative Georgetown Hoyas, 93-79, behind 20 points from Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. The Huskies need the win to maintain their hold on fourth place in the Big East and the double bye in the conference tournament. Providence has endured an injury-plagued season. The Friars have lost two straight and six of their last seven. Tuesday they got smacked in Milwaukee by Marquette, 82-52. Jayden Pierre scored 13. He was the only Friar to score more than eight points in the game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UConn at Providence

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Huskies at Friars

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Huskies (-300), Friars (+240)

Spread: Huskies -6.5

Total: 145.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for UConn at Providence

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Friars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on UConn on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Huskies -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 145.5.

UConn at Providence: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn is 11-17 ATS for the season

UConn has lost 4 straight and 5 of the last 6 ATS

Providence has lost 3 of its last 4 ATS

Providence has cashed the OVER on the Game Total in 11 of their last 14 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.