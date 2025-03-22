UConn vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The UConn Huskies (24-10) take the court against the Florida Gators (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Raleigh, NC.

As the No. 1 seed in the West, Florida played No. 16 seed Norfolk State Friday and sent them home following a 95-69 win. The Gators’ offense always seems to show up averaging 85.7 points per game, but their defense is equally impressive limiting opponents to 69.2 points per game. One of four players averaging double figures, Walter Clayton Jr. averages 17.7 points per game to lead the Gators’ attack.

The two-time defending national champions are the No. 8 seed. In their tournament opener, UConn outlasted Oklahoma, winning 67-59. Junior captain Alex Karaban delivered crucial plays on both ends of the court in the final minutes finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

This matchup looks to be a stare down between Florida’s up-tempo, high-scoring approach and UConn’s methodical, half-court game.

The winner of this game advances to the Sweet 16 and a date with the winner of the Colorado State vs. Maryland game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UConn vs. Florida

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 12:10PM EST

Site: PNC Arena

City: Raleigh, NC

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for UConn vs. Florida

Odds: UConn Huskies (+375), Florida Gators (-500)

Odds: UConn Huskies (+375), Florida Gators (-500)

Spread: Huskies -9.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Huskies & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UConn +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 151.5.

UConn vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn has won 6 of their last 7 games

UConn has covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in UConn’s last 6 games

Florida has won their last 7 games

Florida failed to cover the spread against Norfolk State after covering the spread in their previous 6 games

The Game Total in each of Florida’s last 8 games has cashed to the OVER

