Villanova at UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7) are in Storrs, CT tonight to take on the Huskies (17-8, 9-5) in a crucial Big East battle.

UConn is looking to rebound from a soul-crushing 69-68 overtime loss to Seton Hall Saturday. The Huskies led by seven with two minutes to go and by five in overtime before losing to the last-place Pirates of Seton Hall. The 2-time defending champs’ struggles of late have dropped them from a Top 4 seed when the Madness begins to potentially play-in game status should their struggles continue tonight.

Villanova had worked themselves to the fringes of play-in game status until a road loss at banged-up Providence, 75-62. Wooga Poplar and Jordan Longino both hit for 18 in the loss for the Wildcats. The loss dropped Nova into a tie for fifth in the Big East standings.

Villanova is 4-6 in their last ten games while the Huskies of UConn are 5-5. The Wildcats are just 2-6 on the road. UConn is 10-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Villanova at UConn

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: XL Center

City: Hartford, CT

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Wildcats at Huskies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Villanova Wildcats (+340), UConn Huskies (-450)

Spread: Huskies -8.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova at UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Wildcats vs Huskies Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UConn Huskies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova Wildcats at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 138.5.

Wildcats vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn has won 3 straight home games against Villanova

5 of UConn’s last 6 games with Nova have stayed under the Total

Villanova has failed to cover the spread in 13 of its last 16 road games against teams with winning records

