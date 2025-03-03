Wake Forest at No. 2 Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Monday night in the ACC, the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest (20-9, 12-6) have an opportunity to earn an invite to the NCAA Tournament. Anything short of a win and Wake will not be dancing. They are in Durham to take on one of the best teams in college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils 26-3, 17-1).

Recent losses to NC State and Virginia to close out February have put the Demon Deacons on the wrong side of the Tournament bubble. A win tonight is mandatory unless they make a run to at least the ACC Finals.

Despite having just one loss in conference play this season, Duke has yet to clinch the regular season title in the ACC. They sit just one game ahead of Louisville and Clemson in the standings. That said, few people believe Cooper Flagg and co. will stumble this week or even next week in the ACC Tournament.

These teams met on January 25 in Winston-Salem with Duke prevailing 63-56. This past weekend, Duke routed Florida State, 100-65, in Durham while Wake Forest rallied to beat Notre Dame, 74-71, Saturday at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wale Forest at Duke

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium

City: Durham, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Demon Deacons at Blue Devils

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1300), Duke Blue Devils (-3000)

Spread: Blue Devils -19.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wake Forest at Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Blue Devils to score plenty early: Duke 1H TT Over 40.5 (-113)

“Over the last five games, there isn’t a hotter team in the first half than the Duke Blue Devils. They’ve averaged 48.0 first-half points per game in that span putting up 47, 47, 54, 43, and 49. Wake Forest’s defensive tempo ranks 4th-quickest in the ACC and so does their overall adjusted tempo. It was 35-22 in the first meeting in Winston-Salem. I suspect expect Duke wants to gas up Wake Forest in the first half of their final home game, then rest up in the second half for that rivalry game at UNC in the regular season finale.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Demon Deacons & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons +19.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 144.5.

Demon Deacons vs Blue Devils: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke is 7-3 on the Moneyline and 7-3 against the spread in its last ten games against Wake Forest

Duke has won its last five games with the Game Total OVER cashing in each

Wake Forest is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.